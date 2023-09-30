Trending
Did the Bulls City Edition jerseys get leaked?

Twitter is buzzing with photos of what appears to be the Bulls' new City Edition jerseys

By Ryan Taylor

Photos are swirling around social media with --- what appears to be, but unconfirmed --- the Bulls City Edition jerseys for the 2023-24 season.

This season marks the seventh year the NBA is going ahead with their City Edition jerseys.

Last season, the Bulls donned a white-based City Edition jersey bordered with red stripes down the sides, with "Chicago" and their number posted on the front. Here are the Bulls' City Edition jerseys from the past six seasons.

Thoughts on the (possibly) new threads for the Bulls?

