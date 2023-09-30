Did the Bulls City Edition jerseys get leaked?

Photos are swirling around social media with --- what appears to be, but unconfirmed --- the Bulls City Edition jerseys for the 2023-24 season.

When your location Nike drops the jerseys before the franchises do 👀👀 @UKChicagoBulls @NLootin @TTBSUK



Cop or drop? pic.twitter.com/yedozttVhg — NBA UK Fans (@NBA_UKFans) September 29, 2023

This season marks the seventh year the NBA is going ahead with their City Edition jerseys.

Last season, the Bulls donned a white-based City Edition jersey bordered with red stripes down the sides, with "Chicago" and their number posted on the front. Here are the Bulls' City Edition jerseys from the past six seasons.

Thoughts on the (possibly) new threads for the Bulls?

