Javonte Green, former Bulls guard and hustle-man, has signed with the Golden State Warriors, the team announced.

Warriors sign Yuri Collins & Javonte Green to contracts: pic.twitter.com/TexPnTD4dz — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 16, 2023

Green, 30, played the last 2.5 seasons with the Bulls. Last season, he played 32 games, averaging 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 56.5% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

He was notorious for his frontman qualities, despite his clear guard framework. He's a persistent defender with incredible hustle and pristine airborne qualities. Green was a staple in Billy Donovan's rotation.

The Bulls initially acquired him at the 2021 NBA trade deadline as part of a three-team trade that brought Green and Daniel Theis to Chicago. That summer, he signed a multi-year deal with the Bulls. However, the Bulls opted not to sign him back to the team this past offseason.

Green joins a stacked Warriors roster coached by former Bull Steve Kerr.

