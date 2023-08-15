Fan gets dunked on in 1v1 he paid to play against Andre Drummond

Recently, Andre Drummond -- along with Jimmy Butler and Anfronee Simons -- posted the opportunity for anyone to play them in 1v1 for money. Drummond is selling a chance to face him in a 1v1 at $299.

One fan purchased the service to play against Drummond. But it didn't end the way he'd hoped. The Bulls center mercilessly dunked on him. Here's his account of the transaction in a TikTok video he posted.

"They're offering a 1v1 versus Andre Drummond for the bargain of $299. You know that I have the utmost confidence that I can beat Andre Drummond in a 1v1," the user @dangercan said on the video.

This fan paid $300 just to lose in a 1v1 against Andre Drummond 😂😭



Drummond proceeded to cross up the challenger, drive the lane and dunk over him. He celebrated after, waving his hands and chanting for his empathic slam.

The Bulls center recently opted into his player option for the 2023-24 season. He is slated to make $3.36 million from the final year of his contract with the Bulls.

Last season with the Bulls, Drummond averaged 6.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 67 games.

