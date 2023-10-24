Fans roast Nike's 2023-24 NBA City Edition uniforms across the board

All 30 NBA City Edition jerseys leaked on social media this week, and fans have questions, comments and concerns about some of this year's design choices.

Each year, Nike unveils a new alternate uniform for each team, dubbed the "City Edition. The NBA has stated that the special jerseys are meant to "represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture.”

There are hits and misses every year, but for the most part, the City Editions have been well-received since Nike debuted the concept when it took over as the league's official jersey manufacturer back in 2017.

Fans, however, are not as pleased with the 2023-24 batch of uniforms, with the general consensus being that Nike fumbled most of this year's designs.

Here are some fan reactions to encapsulate how a lot of people are feeling about their favorite team's alternate jersey for this season.

This popular X user thinks they can do better. To be honest, I don't hate it.

Me standing outside Nike as they look to hire a new designer for the 24-25 NBA City Edition Jerseys. https://t.co/kqHr6SK0oC pic.twitter.com/buKREhx3nG — nba paint (@nba_paint) October 23, 2023

This was low-key one of the better jerseys, too.

"That sucks. That's garbage. Oh my god. What the hell was that?"



There was mixed reaction from Cavs season ticket holders as the team revealed their 2023-24 City Edition Jersey 😅



(via @evan_morgano)pic.twitter.com/V4RXicqB93 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2023

As if this user needed another reason to be depressed.

2023-24 Warriors City Edition Jerseys



NBA Jerseys really fell off 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/PxjcFV3GYC — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) October 23, 2023

This person is threating legal action. Quite frankly, he may have a case.

I want everyone involved arrested https://t.co/ENGE4Ax0Ie — Vargas, Carlo B. (@cbv97) October 23, 2023

Peaceful protest is a First Amendment right.

we as an NBA-loving community need to unionize against Nike. this year’s jerseys are atrocious https://t.co/CiWrMusKfR — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) October 23, 2023

Wizards forward and known fashionista Kyle Kuzma chimed in with a thoughtful critique of the City Edition concept as a whole.

Nike is ruining the nostalgia of jerseys, every year it’s a new jersey and what gets lost is brand identity. https://t.co/oVq40s3a5t — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 16, 2023

Does anyone know where they were going with this font layout?

Nike going 0/30 this year — ᴀᴄʜ™🌐 (@StepbackAch1) October 21, 2023

The Nets' jerseys were designed by American artist Brian Donnelly, professionally known as KAWS. Nonetheless, Steph was not impressed.

Most of this year’s City Edition jerseys are just okay, but Nike is DEAD WRONG for these two 😭 pic.twitter.com/MPBXBC5pcP — Steph (@smsixteen) October 24, 2023

This TikTok user gave a solid break down of where some of these design choices went wrong.

Disappointed fans can take solace in the fact that the teams will only have to wear this jersey for a handful of games throughout the season.

The Bulls debut their City Edition uniforms at home on Nov. 3 against the Nets. Here's a list of all the other dates Zach LaVine and Co. will be rocking their new threads.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.