Former fan-favorite Bulls guard/forward Javonte Green is signing a one-year deal with the Pelicans, according to a new report from Shams Charania.

Free agent wing Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, per league sources. Strong addition for Pelicans' depth as Green averaged 12.2 points in 25.6 minutes per night across nine games to close last season with the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/hDwjKw0YV2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 20, 2024

The Bulls initially landed Green, 31, in a three-team trade with the Celtics and Wizards. The Bulls traded Luke Kornet to Boston, and Chandler Hutchison and Daniel Gafford to the Wizards. In return, the Bulls received Green, Troy Brown Jr. and Daniel Theis.

Green's tenacious style of playing earned him more minutes in Billy Donovan's rotation. Green has a knack for causing mayhem on defense, rebounding and flying high in transition. He's an electric player with an unorthodox approach to the game. But It gets the fans on their feet.

During his first full season with the team in 2021, Green finished the season averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 54.2% from the field and 35.6% from deep range.

Green signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors in 2023 after undergoing arthroscopic debridement in his knee in January 2023. He was waived three days later and was a free agent until March 2024, when the Bulls signed him back to the team on a 10-day contract.

By the end of his contract, the Bulls signed him to a deal that ran through the rest of the season. He executed some phenomenal games, including a 25-point outing against the Knicks and a 24-point finish against the Wizards.

He played just nine games with the team in 2024, but he made the most of them, averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Green revamped his career in Chicago. And he did it in the most fun of ways through his dazzling playstyle and loud personality.

