Former Bulls player hired as Golden State Warriors general manager

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors hired Mike Dunleavy -- former Chicago Bulls small forward -- to become their next general manager, according to ESPN.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors executive Mike Dunleavy Jr., has agreed to a deal to become the franchise’s new general manager. Dunleavy Jr. — who had a 15-year NBA playing career — is elevating in the front office to replace Bob Myers who stepped down after four titles. pic.twitter.com/XNdm0oDKnL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

Dunleavy, 42, was hired by the Warriors in 2018 as a pro scout. In 2019, the Warriors promoted him to assistant general manger; then Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2021; now he succeeds Bob Myers as the Warriors' general manager.

Myers was an outstanding general manager and President for the Warriors, leaving Dunleavy big shoes to fill. Over Myers' nine-year run with the Warriors, he earned a record of 474-237 with three NBA championships and seven playoff berths. He was the mastermind behind the Warriors' dynasty.

Dunleavy played for the Bulls between 2013-2016. He averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game between 176 total games played between three seasons.

He played 17 seasons in the NBA, starting out with the Warriors for the first four years of his career.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.