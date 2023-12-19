From rivals to teammates, Bulls' Nikola Vučević, Andre Drummond double their connection

Andre Drummond and Nikola Vučević used to have epic battles with the Pistons and Magic.

Neither Nikola Vučević nor Andre Drummond recorded a double-double in the Chicago Bulls’ stirring road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night.

Vučević missed by two rebound, ending his streak of six straight games with one. Drummond only averages 13.2 minutes per game but still has managed two double-doubles this season.

In fact, the centers have both posted a double-double twice already in the same game this season, both victories.

Vučević and Drummond rank first and second, respectively, for most career double-doubles by active centers with 484 and 463. Vučević ranks fourth behind LeBron James, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook among all active players. Drummond ranks sixth, with Kevin Love between the Bulls’ centers.

Some of those double-doubles came in long-ago battles when Drummond made two All-Star teams with the Detroit Pistons and Vučević made two All-Star teams with the Orlando Magic.

“Guarding Vooch was always fun because he was like a black sheep during that time. He was one of the few bigs who was shooting jumpshots, shooting 3s and those midrange shots,” Drummond said. “I enjoyed playing against him because I had to prepare differently knowing he wasn’t a traditional rolling big. So I had to manipulate the pick-and-roll to get back in front of him because he shoots that shot at a high percentage. We always had great matchups.”

Vučević remembers how physical guarding Drummond in his prime was.

“They were very tough matchups, especially the rebounding part on the offensive glass. It was tough to keep him off. At one point, it was like me trying to hold him off and someone else come and get it. That’s what I used to do,” Vučević said. “When he caught it in the paint, there wasn’t a whole lot you could do. Later, he got better at facing up and attacking off the dribble. You had to play very physical against him. I had my ways of attacking him at the other end. But defensively, it was tricky.”



Now that they’re teammates for a second straight season, those matchups only occur in training camp and practice scrimmages, which dwindle in frequency as the season progresses. The centers have become close.

“I never really knew him off the court. And I always wondered what he was like off the court. He’s a great guy. From Day One, we really connected and have a really good relationship off the court,” Vučević said. “We always talk during the game and practice about things we see, things he knows from different guys he played with. He’s very positive.”

Added Drummond: “We’ve had the competitive aspect of it playing against each other. But getting to know Vooch, he’s a great guy, fun to talk to. We’ve had a good relationship off the court.”

Vučević marvels at Drummond’s ability to still post double-doubles in limited playing time, calling it a “huge boost.” Told this, Drummond smiled.

“I try to do it every time I step on the floor,” he said. “I know that my impact is felt when I do things like that. So I try to always get at least 10 and 10, no matter how much or how little I play.”

Drummond has consistently said he still believes he’s an NBA starter. That’s a good approach for a reserve to take.

“We talk about sacrifice and he always just wants to help the team any way he can,” Vučević said. “Even what he said in (his youth basketball) camp over the summer when he talked to those kids about how he went from being a max guy to a minimum and sharing that, that says a lot about him."

