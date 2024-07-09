Trending
NBA News

Here's everything to know about the Bulls' 2024 Summer League team

Here is the Bulls' summer league roster and schedule

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Fans will get a taste of Bulls basketball soon, as the team finalized its roster for the 2024 Summer League action in Las Vegas.

The team will open up this summer's action against the Bucks on July 13. They will play four games (with a fifth game to be determined). Billy Donovan III will serve as the head coach.

Here's the Bulls' summer league schedule. (Home/away has not been identified.)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
TeamDateTime (CT)Television
vs. Milwaukee BucksJuly 133:30 p.m.NBA TV
vs. Golden State Warriors July 149 p.m. ESPN2
vs. Detroit PistonsJuly 165:30 p.m.NBA TV
vs. Atlanta HawksJuly 195 p.m.NBA TV

Here is the Bulls' summer league roster. It's led by No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips, who played 40 games with the Bulls last season. Big man Adama Sanogo, Henri Drell and Andrew Funk also saw action with the Bulls last season, and are all participating in the summer league action.

PlayerPositionHeight/Weight (ft/inches, lbs)Last Team
Chase AudigeG6-4/200Windy City Bulls
Matas BuzelisF6-10/209G League Ignite
Garrison BrooksC6-10/240BC Wolves (Lithuania)
Marcus DomaskF6-6/215Illinois
Henri DrellF6-9/215Chicago Bulls
Andrew FunkG6-5/200Chicago Bulls
Nathan KnightF/C6-8/253Motor City Cruise
Julian PhillipsF6-8/197Chicago Bulls
Dereon SeabronG6-7/180New Orleans Pelicans
Adama SanogoF/C6-9/245Chicago Bulls
Javonte SmartG6-4/205KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
DJ StewardG6-2/162Maine Celtics
Tyler ThomasG6-3/195Hofstra

Bulls News

DeMar DeRozan 4 hours ago

Read DeMar DeRozan's full goodbye message to Chicago, Bulls fans

DeMar DeRozan 21 hours ago

Bulls finalize DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NBA News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us