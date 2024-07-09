Here's everything to know about the Bulls' 2024 Summer League team

Fans will get a taste of Bulls basketball soon, as the team finalized its roster for the 2024 Summer League action in Las Vegas.

The team will open up this summer's action against the Bucks on July 13. They will play four games (with a fifth game to be determined). Billy Donovan III will serve as the head coach.

Here's the Bulls' summer league schedule. (Home/away has not been identified.)

Team Date Time (CT) Television vs. Milwaukee Bucks July 13 3:30 p.m. NBA TV vs. Golden State Warriors July 14 9 p.m. ESPN2 vs. Detroit Pistons July 16 5:30 p.m. NBA TV vs. Atlanta Hawks July 19 5 p.m. NBA TV

Here is the Bulls' summer league roster. It's led by No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips, who played 40 games with the Bulls last season. Big man Adama Sanogo, Henri Drell and Andrew Funk also saw action with the Bulls last season, and are all participating in the summer league action.

Player Position Height/Weight (ft/inches, lbs) Last Team Chase Audige G 6-4/200 Windy City Bulls Matas Buzelis F 6-10/209 G League Ignite Garrison Brooks C 6-10/240 BC Wolves (Lithuania) Marcus Domask F 6-6/215 Illinois Henri Drell F 6-9/215 Chicago Bulls Andrew Funk G 6-5/200 Chicago Bulls Nathan Knight F/C 6-8/253 Motor City Cruise Julian Phillips F 6-8/197 Chicago Bulls Dereon Seabron G 6-7/180 New Orleans Pelicans Adama Sanogo F/C 6-9/245 Chicago Bulls Javonte Smart G 6-4/205 KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) DJ Steward G 6-2/162 Maine Celtics Tyler Thomas G 6-3/195 Hofstra

