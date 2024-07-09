Here's everything to know about the Bulls' 2024 Summer League team

Fans will get a taste of Bulls basketball soon, as the team finalized its roster for the 2024 Summer League action in Las Vegas.
The team will open up this summer's action against the Bucks on July 13. They will play four games (with a fifth game to be determined). Billy Donovan III will serve as the head coach.
Here's the Bulls' summer league schedule. (Home/away has not been identified.)
|Team
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|July 13
|3:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|vs. Golden State Warriors
|July 14
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|vs. Detroit Pistons
|July 16
|5:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|vs. Atlanta Hawks
|July 19
|5 p.m.
|NBA TV
Here is the Bulls' summer league roster. It's led by No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Matas Buzelis and Julian Phillips, who played 40 games with the Bulls last season. Big man Adama Sanogo, Henri Drell and Andrew Funk also saw action with the Bulls last season, and are all participating in the summer league action.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight (ft/inches, lbs)
|Last Team
|Chase Audige
|G
|6-4/200
|Windy City Bulls
|Matas Buzelis
|F
|6-10/209
|G League Ignite
|Garrison Brooks
|C
|6-10/240
|BC Wolves (Lithuania)
|Marcus Domask
|F
|6-6/215
|Illinois
|Henri Drell
|F
|6-9/215
|Chicago Bulls
|Andrew Funk
|G
|6-5/200
|Chicago Bulls
|Nathan Knight
|F/C
|6-8/253
|Motor City Cruise
|Julian Phillips
|F
|6-8/197
|Chicago Bulls
|Dereon Seabron
|G
|6-7/180
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Adama Sanogo
|F/C
|6-9/245
|Chicago Bulls
|Javonte Smart
|G
|6-4/205
|KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
|DJ Steward
|G
|6-2/162
|Maine Celtics
|Tyler Thomas
|G
|6-3/195
|Hofstra