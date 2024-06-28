Here's the unique number Matas Buzelis will wear for the Bulls

Now that the Bulls drafted Chicago native Matas Buzelis, officially making him a team member, they announced what number he'll wear for the 2024-25 season.

Matas Buzelis will wear 0️⃣0️⃣. pic.twitter.com/jhQeQRM8jI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 27, 2024

The rare 00. Buzelis and Coby White will represent triple zeroes on the floor for the Bulls.

As for Josh Giddey, who the Bulls acquired by trading Alex Caruso to the Thunder, it appears he will wear No. 3, per the Bulls' official website. Andre Drummond wore No. 3 for the Bulls last season; he's still on the roster, but it's widely believed he will depart in free agency.

Buzelis will make his summer league debut for the Bulls on July 13 against the Bucks.

