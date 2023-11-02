Here's what the United Center floor will change to for the NBA's In-Season Tournament games

On Friday, the Bulls will play their first regular season game that counts towards the NBA's In-Season Tournament. It's their first of two home games from the four-game slate.

The Bulls, along with the rest of the NBA, will change their court style for these games.

Here's what the United Center floor will look like on Friday versus the Brooklyn Nets and Nov. 17 versus the Orlando Magic.

Tournament Nights will look a little different at the UC.@MotorolaUS | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/u5rHtjfXig — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 30, 2023

Fans for Friday's and Nov. 17's game will definitely "#SeeRed."

The floor will be a base red with a white Bull-head logo in the middle on top of the NBA Cup, which is the trophy the winner of the In-Season Tournament will receive.

The paint on each end also emulates the NBA Cup. The "Chicago" lettering at both baselines effectively represents the City Edition jerseys the Bulls will sport this season. Below, DeMar DeRozan sports said jersey.

The Bulls' first In-Season tournament game is tomorrow! 👀🔴



Here's when they'll play the rest of them to determine their tournament standing 📅 pic.twitter.com/2F7KkPKIfE — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 2, 2023

