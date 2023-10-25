How to watch Bulls' 2023-24 season opener vs. Thunder

Bulls basketball is back!

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nicola Vucevic will lead the team once again in the 2023-24 NBA season. After winning a play-in game last year, the Bulls will have their eyes on a playoff berth.

The Bulls kick off their regular season Wednesday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coverage begins at 6:30 CT with Bulls Pregame Live on NBC Sports Chicago, followed by a 7 p.m. tipoff at the United Center with a mic'd up Zach LaVine.

Adam Amin, Stacey King and the rest of the NBC Sports Chicago crew will be here all season long to follow Billy Donovan's squad.

Here is how you can tune into Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago:

How to watch Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago

All local Bulls games will air on NBC Sports Chicago during the 2023-24 NBA season.

You can check out the Bulls’ full schedule here.

How to stream Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago

Fans can stream local Bulls games on NBC.com and the NBC Sports App.

NBC Sports Chicago Bulls broadcast team

Adam Amin will call play-by-play alongside analyst Stacey King for NBC Sports Chicago.

NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live

Bulls Pregame Live will tip-off before every Bulls game broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago, and Bulls Postgame Live will start after the final buzzer sounds.