Former Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is receiving heavy interest in the trade market this offseason, according to a recent report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

So much so, that an anonymous team offered the Jazz three first-round picks for Markkanen.

"Utah is currently leaning more in the direction of keeping Markkanen, who wants to remain with the franchise and receive a long-term extension, despite receiving an offer that included three first-round picks, sources said," Siegel wrote on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Jazz have received legitimate interest from the Warriors and Spurs. The report confirms the Spurs would be interested in handing Markkanen a long-term contract.

Markkanen, 27, is slated to make $18.4 million next season on the final season of his four-year contract, according to Spotrac. He will become extension eligible in August, able to earn a four-year contract north of $200 million.

This all comes in three years since he's been off the Bulls team. In August 2021, the Bulls traded him to the Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade. In return, the Bulls received Derrick Jones Jr. and a 2022 first-round draft pick.

Just over one year later, the Cavaliers sent Markkanen to the Jazz as part of the trade to land Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. Unexpectedly, Markkanen took off in Utah, posting 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on 49.9% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from 3-point range in his first season.

From that first season, Markkanen earned the league's Most Improved Player Award, along with his first career All-Star nod. He followed that season up averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season on similar shooting splits.

Whether or not a team trades for him remains to be seen, but multiple reports indicate there is heavy interest in the former Bulls forward.

