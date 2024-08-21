Lonzo Ball looks strong in dominant 5-on-5 run with other NBA figures

Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball recently competed with other NBA figures in a five-on-five run filmed by longtime NBA trainer Chris Johnson.

Ball looked exceptional in the five-on-five, which is a significant step in his recovery process. Here's the run documented by Johnson on YouTube.

Ball played with Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Johnson, Daniel Gafford, DeAndre Jordan and JaVale McGee, among other pro figures. His shot looked excellent, as he pulled up from deep, 3-point range off of screens. His court vision isn't lost, either, as he made several great passes and lobs to his teammates.

It's an encouraging sign for Bulls fans who are hopeful Ball can return to the floor next season. After the NBA Draft, Vice President Artūras Karnišovas spoke with the media to divulge some updates on their injured players, including Ball.

"He is moving along," Karnišovas said of Lonzo Ball. "We don't know what he's going to look like in a month or two. We're just going to take one step at a time and hopefully, he's going to be ready for training camp. He continues working. He comes here to work out and then he continues his work in LA. We're going to touch base next week. I think he's going to be around the team also in summer league."

Ball is seemingly at the tail end of a nearly three-year recovery from three separate knee surgeries he's undergone since January 2022. He's attempting an improbable comeback from injuries to his right knee of major proportions, including a cartilage transplant.

But, according to Karnišovas, he's nearly back to full health.

"He is clear to do pretty much everything on the floor," Karnišovas said. "We continue to strengthen him and, like I said, the next two months we'll see what it's going to look like."

The Bulls expect Ball to return for training camp in the fall. Stay tuned.

