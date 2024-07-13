Matas Buzelis offers blunt self analysis following Bulls' summer league debut

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

LAS VEGAS --- Matas Buzelis has high standards.

That much is clear following the Chicago Bulls’ 96-89 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in both teams’ NBA Summer League opener on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Playing with aggressiveness that featured seven free-throw attempts in his opening rotational turn and rim protection tendencies at the defensive end, Buzelis stuffed the box score with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes.

But Buzelis mostly focused on his 4-for-15 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and some decisions on closeout attacks and shot selection that left room for improvement.

“Honestly, I was very sloppy (Saturday),” the first-round pick said. “I can play a lot better.”

While acknowledging the room for improvement, Billy Donovan III, who is serving as the head coach for the Bulls’ summer league team with his proud father watching on, lauded Buzelis’ play.

“Good burst off the floor. His versatility really stood out, his ability to switch one through five and defend multiple positions. But really, I thought he played the right way,” Donovan III said. “I thought he took some rushed shots, which is normal for this environment. But one or two dribbles, he covers so much ground.”

Indeed, Buzelis showed an ability to grab and go, pushing the ball upcourt, often with a left-handed dribble. His play impressed his NBA teammates, who were sitting courtside in Patrick Williams, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte and Dalen Terry.

“What can’t he do? He’s young. But he can shoot the ball, change direction. Can guard 1 through 5,” Williams said. “He’s a dog, talking trash already. I love what I’m seeing.”

Donovan III focused less on the results than the process, especially this being summer league and representing his first true dress rehearsal for the Bulls. He said as long as Buzelis makes quick decisions---drive, pass or shoot---the results will eventually come.

“My coaches said be aggressive,” Buzelis said. “I’m also reading the court at the same time.”

Buzelis offered his self-assessment in a matter-of-fact delivery. Asked if he’s down about his performance, Buzelis balked.

"I’m not down," he said. "We won. That’s all that matters. Go watch film. Simplify the game. Be aggressive. Make reads. Play defense. And try to get the win. Just be happy because we won. But of course I can be better."

