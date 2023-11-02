Max Strus expected Bulls to offer in free agency: ‘No hard feelings'

Max Strus will be the first to tell you he's a Chicago guy.

He grew up in the Southwest suburbs, attending Stagg High School. He started his collegiate basketball career at Lewis University, a D-II school in Romeoville. He transferred to DePaul for his final two years of college before trying his hand at the NBA.

Strus went undrafted but quickly signed with the Boston Celtics. They cut him towards the end of training camp, but alas, his hometown team swept in to sign him to a two-way deal. He played the 2019-20 season with the Bulls, but an ACL tear and Covid-19 quickly shut down his season.

Shortly after, the Bulls cut Strus. He found a new home in Miami thereafter, where his career took off. His performance over three years in South Beach helped him ink a four-year deal worth $64 million with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But deep in his heart, he wishes the Bulls would've kept him all this time.

"I wish it worked out, man. You know me, I'm home all summer. I'm a Chicago guy. I wish it worked out," Strus told Barstool Sports on "The Mid Show."

The Bulls had a second chance to bring Strus home. This past offseason, Strus was a free agent. And the Bulls desperately needed 3-point shooting, which Strus specializes in.

Instead, the Bulls went out and inked Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig, bolstering their 3-point attributes and defensive capabilities. Strus went to his likely childhood foe, the Cavaliers.

When asked if the Bulls could use a near-double-double guy like Strus this season, he smirked.

Does he hold his past with the Bulls with him and flaunt his newfound success?

"Oh, for sure. Absolutely," Strus said. "Honestly, I was expecting them to come this summer with something. I thought they were gonna try in free agency to come and get me. They showed a little interest, but yeah, nothing."

Strus agreed part of the reason the Bulls may have staved away from him is that it would look like the Bulls admitting their mistake by cutting him on the first go-around.

Either way, no dice.

Maybe Strus and the Bulls will cross paths down the road sometime. But he holds no resentment against his former team.

"No hard feelings. But obviously, it worked out for me. I'm doing well," Strus said.

