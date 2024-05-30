Michael Carter-Williams recounts crazy Jimmy Butler story from Bulls days

Former Bulls point guard Michael Carter-Williams sat down with Thanasis Antetokounmpo on the "Thanalysis Show" recently.

On the show, he claimed the craziest season he's been a part of from his 11-year NBA career was the 2016-17 season in Chicago with the Bulls. He played there for just one season.

"The craziest season I've ever been a part of was (in) Chicago, for sure," Carter-Williams said. "Like, that was when we had Jimmy [Butler] DWade [Dwyane Wade], [Rajon] Rondo, Bobby [Portis], Niko [Nikola Mirotić]."

He recounted one specific story from early in the season. The Bulls held a team meeting with coaches and players. Back then, Fred Hoiberg was the team's head coach.

"I remember, like, and I love Jimmy, Jimmy's a great dude but this s--- is crazy dude," Carter-Williams started. "Our locker room was bad, bro. It was right at the beginning of the year, too. It was like our first three games and we lost. Everybody was pissed off and upset. Jimmy wasn't getting along with Coach [Fred] Hoiberg. We had a team meeting early. We had a team meeting right off the rip. Everybody's in the locker room, everybody's silent.

"Coach Hoiberg starts it off, he's like 'Alright Jimmy, obviously this starts with me. What's going on?' But last game the refs were terrible. Jimmy got a tech(nical foul). Somebody else got a tech. Jimmy goes, 'Well one, I think you're soft. Two, I don't like you.' And he didn't even get to three. Coach Hoiberg was like 'Well f--- you, Jimmy!' Jimmy's like 'Ah, it's f--- me now. You wanted to know how I felt.' So that's how the meeting started, bro.

"And I'm sitting in the corner like I've never heard this in my entire life. And the assistant coaches in the background, they're like 'Oh my God, oh my gosh.' It was frustrating times though."

That season, the Bulls finished 41-41, earning the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They lost to the Boston Celtics, 4-2 in the series, after winning the first two games.

That offseason, the Bulls traded Butler to the Timberwolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and a first-round pick that eventually turned into Lauri Markkanen. Carter-Williams also signed with the Hornets following the season.

The Bulls finished 27-55 that next season. And during the subsequent season, the Bulls fired Hoiberg, turning to Jim Boylen as the team's next head coach.

