Michael Jordan funds medical clinic for families in need with $10 million donation

Michael Jordan made a surprise visit to his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina for the grand opening of a medical clinic he funded with a $10 million donation. This is the third such clinic Jordan and his mother, Deloris, have opened in North Carolina.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic provides primary healthcare services to "individuals who are uninsured or underinsured," the clinic said in a statement.

"Everyone is worthy of access to quality health care, no matter where you live or if you have insurance," Jordan said in a press release.

The NBA legend spoke through tears at the ribbon-cutting celebration, expressing his gratitude to the Charlotte-area community for supporting the clinics and providing quality care to individuals and families in need. The success of those two clinics made it possible for Jordan to open a new one in his hometown.

"When the families are not able to support, we are there to support," Jordan said.

The Wilmington clinic has 12 patient rooms and will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a press release.

"We are tremendously grateful to Michael Jordan for his philanthropic support of our efforts to close health equity gaps," Ann Caulkins, senior vice president of Novant Health and president of Novant Health foundations, said. "The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medicine Clinics in Charlotte provided more than 9,000 patient visits last year and are delivering profound benefits in the community. We're excited to expand this model in Wilmington, where the clinic team will provide life-changing care."

