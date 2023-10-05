Trending
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan parties to Bulls' iconic intro song at bottle service club in new video

A new, nostalgic video of Bulls legend Michael Jordan is making waves on the internet

By Tori Rubinstein

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Michael Jordan is having an absolute blast reliving his Chicago Bulls glory days in a recent clip circulating on social media.

The viral video, originally posted to Instagram by user "emiillyy," shows the NBA legend at an outdoor bottle service restaurant smiling and waving his hands as the iconic Bulls' starting lineup music blares through the speakers.

Jordan appeared to be enjoying himself to the fullest, happily acknowledging the hyped up patrons surrounding him. His wife, Yvette Prieto, was dancing next to him with a drink in hand.

The song "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project was used to introduce the starting lineup at Bulls home games for the entirety of the team's championship dynasty in the 1990s.

It's unclear where and when this nostalgic moment of the GOAT took place. Regardless, the video rules.

In case you missed it, Jordan recently became the first athlete in history to make the Forbes 400 list of the nation's wealthiest people.

Bulls News

Ayo Dosunmu Oct 4

Bulls Q&A: Ayo Dosunmu talks contract, offseason workouts, point guard competition

Torrey Craig 21 hours ago

Bulls' Torrey Craig, Jevon Carter hope to help fix ‘clutch' woes

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Michael Jordan
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us