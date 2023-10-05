Michael Jordan parties to Bulls' iconic intro song at bottle service club in new video

Michael Jordan is having an absolute blast reliving his Chicago Bulls glory days in a recent clip circulating on social media.

The viral video, originally posted to Instagram by user "emiillyy," shows the NBA legend at an outdoor bottle service restaurant smiling and waving his hands as the iconic Bulls' starting lineup music blares through the speakers.

This just gave me chills. Michael Jordan could lace em up right now and drop 40! 🐐 #Bulls

🎥: emiillyy/IGpic.twitter.com/NGPjeb5srC — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) October 5, 2023

Jordan appeared to be enjoying himself to the fullest, happily acknowledging the hyped up patrons surrounding him. His wife, Yvette Prieto, was dancing next to him with a drink in hand.

The song "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project was used to introduce the starting lineup at Bulls home games for the entirety of the team's championship dynasty in the 1990s.

It's unclear where and when this nostalgic moment of the GOAT took place. Regardless, the video rules.

In case you missed it, Jordan recently became the first athlete in history to make the Forbes 400 list of the nation's wealthiest people.

