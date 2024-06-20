Michael Jordan's house in the northern Chicago suburb Highland Park has resurfaced on the market for close to half the price it initially listed for in 2012.

The price, according to Zillow, is listed at $14.8 million. The home was initially listed for $29 million in 2012.

Michael Jordan's Chicago area estate has been on and off the market since 2012.



The 7 acre estate was originally listed for $29,000,000!



It is now listed for $14,855,000!



The mansion is roughly 56,000 sqft! pic.twitter.com/PQ40cFLGjh — Zillow unZipped (@Zillowunzipped) June 3, 2024

"NBA Superstar Michael Jordan's seven-acre estate is as legendary as His Airness himself," the listing reads. "The 56,000 square foot property-equipped with every conceivable luxury amenity-is a physical monument to his tireless dedication and hard work. The custom-designed property includes a regulation-sized basketball gymnasium, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court, and cigar room, each with Jordan's signature touch."

The last time the property was listed, according to Zillow's history alone, was in February 2021. The property taxes on the property are around $148,000 annually.

About one year ago, Jordan sold his luxury Chicago condo for $6.82 million. The massive home is actually three units that were combined over the 39th and 40th floors of 1100 N. Lake Shore Drive.

Will Jordan's mansion ever sell? We'll see, as the price continues to drop from its initial listing.

