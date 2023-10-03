NBC Sports Chicago announces its Chicago Bulls, 2023-24 NBA season coverage

NBC Sports Chicago, the exclusive local television home of the Chicago Bulls, has announced its 2023-24 NBA season coverage details, featuring expert game and surrounding game coverage of 78 regular season matchups (40 home, 38 road), including the home/season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and four games from the inaugural “NBA In-Season Tournament.” In addition, the network will deliver live coverage of all five pre-season games (beginning Sunday, Oct. 8), along with extensive digital/audio/social coverage, live streaming of every game telecast and much more. This season’s Bulls basketball coverage on NBC Sports Chicago is presented by Xfinity.

“The Chicago Bulls are one of the most recognizable brands in all of sports and NBC Sports Chicago is proud to once again deliver our expanded multiplatform coverage of this storied franchise to our viewers,” said John Schippman, VP of Sports Content, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “Our expert talent roster, featuring Adam, Stacey, Jason, Kendall, Will and K.C., will once again bring the passion and honesty that Bulls fans have come to expect from our game night coverage.”

NBC Sports Chicago will tip-off its 2023-24 regular season Bulls coverage with the HOME/SEASON OPENER on Wednesday, October 25 , as the Bulls face the Oklahoma City Thunder live from the United Center. Opening Night coverage begins at 6:30 PM CT with Coors Light Bulls Pregame Live featuring host Jason Goff, along with analysts/former NBA standouts Kendall Gill and Will Perdue, who will provide a complete pre-game analysis and player match-up breakdown.

Opening Night “tip-off” on October 25 gets underway at 7:00 PM as NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls play-by-play announcer Adam Amin and veteran game analyst/three-time Bulls NBA Champion Stacey King deliver the always-entertaining game call. In addition, NBC Sports Chicago Bulls “Insider”/veteran NBA expert K.C. Johnson will also join Amin and King as an in-game contributor for all Bulls home game telecasts this season. The home/season opener will be immediately followed by an expanded edition of Toyota Bulls Postgame Live featuring Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s live post-game press conference, along with post-game player reaction, expanded highlights, detailed analysis, upcoming game previews and more. (NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago’s complete 2023-24 Bulls pre-season and regular season schedule can be found at the end of this announcement.)

Prior to the Bulls regular season opener, Bulls fans can look forward to a sneak preview of the upcoming NBA season on Monday, October 23 at 6:30 PM with the Bulls Season Preview Specialpresented by Kia. Hosted by Jason Goff, along with analysts Kendall Gill and Will Perdue, this half-hour special will have fans fully prepped for Opening Night featuring a comprehensive look at this year’s Bulls roster, a recap of all the off-season moves around the NBA, along with season predictions and special guest interviews. NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago is also scheduled to re-air the Bulls Season Preview Special on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 PM.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Every Bulls game telecast, along with surrounding pre/postgame coverage, will also be live streamed to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago viewers on NBCSportsChicago.com and the “NBC Sports” app. For more information about NBC Sports Chicago’s live streaming of its Bulls telecasts, viewers are urged to visit the following link: Bulls Streaming – NBC Sports Chicago

NBCSPORTSCHICAGO.COM / NBC SPORTS CHICAGO APP / SOCIAL MEDIA

From a digital standpoint, NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app will be THE destination for Bulls fans all season long featuring expert reporting and team/player updates via Bulls “Insider” K.C. Johnson. NBCSportsChicago.com and the NBC Sports Chicago app will also deliver exclusive Bulls content throughout the season including breaking news, feature stories, player profiles, video highlights, and more. Also – fans on social media are urged to follow @NBCSBulls on X (Twitter) for in-game updates, breaking news, interactive questions, polls, and much more 24/7. In addition, a multitude of “Sights & Sounds” moments throughout the upcoming NBA season will be provided via Instagram and Instagram Stories (@NBCSChicago) and on TikTok (@nbcschicago).

“BULLS TALK” PODCAST

Throughout the upcoming NBA season, fans can also look forward to new editions of the Bulls Talk Podcast presented by Toyota. Hosted by Jason Goff and K.C. Johnson, the Bulls Talk podcast focuses on the hottest topics surrounding the Bulls and the NBA, which includes special guest interviews throughout the year. Fans can download all of NBC Sports Chicago’s podcasts at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts and simply subscribe to them via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Art19, and YouTube. The podcasts can be played on any mobile device, laptop, or desktop computer.

NBC 5 NEWS / NOTIECIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

NBC 5 News (featuring Leila Rahimi, Mike Berman, Ruthie Polinsky,and Jeff Blanzy) and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago (featuring Héctor Lozano and Raúl Delgado) will provide viewers with extensive Bulls coverage all season long featuring the very latest team/player news, game highlights, interviews with players and coaches, feature stories, and much more. NOTE: NBC 5 News can also be seen on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel.

PRE-SEASON

Sun, Oct. 8 12:00 pm @ Milwaukee

Thu, Oct. 12 7:00 pm vs. Denver

Sun, Oct. 15 8:00 pm @ Denver

Tue, Oct. 17 7:00 pm vs. Toronto

Thu, Oct. 19 7:00 pm vs. Minnesota

REGULAR SEASON

Wed, Oct. 25 7:00 pm vs. Oklahoma City HOME/SEASON OPENER!

Fri, Oct. 27 7:00 pm vs. Toronto NBCSCH+

Sat, Oct. 28 6:00 pm @ Detroit

Mon, Oct. 30 6:00 pm @ Indiana

Wed, Nov. 1 7:30 pm @ Dallas

Fri, Nov. 3 7:00 pm vs. Brooklyn NBA In-Season Tournament Game

Sat, Nov. 4 8:00 pm @ Denver NBCSCH+

Mon, Nov. 6 7:00 pm vs. Utah

Wed, Nov. 8 7:00 pm vs. Phoenix

Sun, Nov. 12 6:00 pm vs. Detroit

Mon, Nov. 13 7:00 pm @ Milwaukee

Wed, Nov. 15 7:00 pm vs. Orlando

Fri, Nov. 17 7:00 pm vs. Orlando NBA In-Season Tournament Game

Sat, Nov. 18 7:00 pm vs. Miami

Mon, Nov. 20 7:00 pm vs. Miami

Wed, Nov. 22 7:00 pm @ Oklahoma City NBCSCH+

Fri, Nov. 24 6:30 pm @ Toronto NBA In-Season Tournament Game

Sun, Nov. 26 6:30 pm @ Brooklyn

Tue, Nov. 28 6:30 pm @ Boston NBA In-Season Tournament Game

Thu, Nov. 30 7:00 pm vs. Milwaukee NBCSCH+

Sat, Dec. 2 7:00 pm vs. New Orleans

Mon, Dec. 11 7:00 pm @ Milwaukee

Tue, Dec. 12 7:00 pm vs. Denver

Thu, Dec. 14 6:30 pm @ Miami

Sat, Dec. 16 7:00 pm @ Miami

Mon, Dec. 18 6:00 pm @ Philadelphia

Wed, Dec. 20 7:00 pm vs. LA Lakers

Thu, Dec. 21 7:00 pm vs. San Antonio

Sat, Dec. 23 7:00 pm vs. Cleveland

Tue, Dec. 26 7:00 pm vs. Atlanta

Thu, Dec. 28 7:00 pm vs. Indiana

Sat, Dec. 30 7:00 pm vs. Philadelphia

Tue, Jan. 2 6:00 pm @ Philadelphia

Fri, Jan. 5 7:00 pm vs. Charlotte NBCSCH+

Mon, Jan. 8 6:00 pm @ Charlotte

Wed, Jan. 10 7:00 pm vs. Houston

Fri, Jan. 12 7:00 pm vs. Golden State

Sat, Jan. 13 7:30 pm @ San Antonio

Mon, Jan. 15 6:00 pm @ Cleveland

Sat, Jan. 20 7:00 pm vs. Memphis

Mon, Jan. 22 8:00 pm @ Phoenix

Thu, Jan 25 9:30 pm @ LA Lakers NBCSCH+

Sun, Jan. 28 8:00 pm @ Portland

Tue, Jan. 30 7:00 pm vs. Toronto

Wed, Jan. 31 6:00 pm @ Charlotte

Sat, Feb. 3 7:00 pm vs. Sacramento

Tue, Feb. 6 7:00 pm vs. Minnesota

Thu, Feb. 8 7:00 pm @ Memphis

Sat, Feb. 10 6:00 pm @ Orlando

Mon, Feb. 12 6:30 pm @ Atlanta

Wed, Feb. 14 6:30 pm @ Cleveland

Thu, Feb. 22 7:00 pm vs. Boston

Sun, Feb. 25 6:00 pm @ New Orleans NBCSCH+

Tue, Feb. 27 7:00 pm vs. Detroit

Wed, Feb. 28 7:00 pm vs. Cleveland

Fri, Mar. 1 9:00 pm vs. Milwaukee

Mon, Mar. 4 9:00 pm @ Sacramento NBCSCH+

Wed, Mar. 6 8:00 pm @ Utah

Thu, Mar. 7 9:00 pm @ Golden State

Sat, Mar. 9 3:00 pm @ LA Clippers

Mon, Mar. 11 7:00 pm vs. Dallas

Wed, Mar. 13 6:30 pm @ Indiana

Thu, Mar. 14 7:00 pm vs. LA Clippers

Sat, Mar. 16 7:00 pm vs. Washington

Mon, Mar. 18 7:00 pm vs. Portland

Thu, Mar. 21 7:00 pm @ Houston

Sat, Mar. 23 7:00 pm vs. Boston

Mon, Mar. 25 7:00 pm vs. Washington

Wed, Mar. 27 7:00 pm vs. Indiana

Fri, Mar. 29 6:30 pm @ Brooklyn

Sun, Mar. 31 6:00 pm @ Minnesota

Mon, Apr. 1 7:00 pm vs. Atlanta

Fri, Apr. 5 7:00 pm vs. New York

Sun, Apr. 7 5:00 pm @ Orlando NBCSCH+

Tue, Apr. 9 7:00 pm vs. New York

Thu, Apr. 11 6:00 pm @ Detroit’

Fri, Apr. 12 6:00 pm @ Washington

Sun, Apr. 14 12:00 pm @ New York

Pre-Season: 3 Home, 2 Road (Total: 5)

Regular Season: 40 Home, 38 Road (Total: 78)

NOTE: Two (2) additional “NBA In-Season Tournament Game” dates/times TBA

All Times Central Time

Schedule Subject to Change

NBCSCH+ designates “NBC Sports Chicago Plus” telecasts (please consult your on-screen channel guide for NBCSCH+ channel locations in your area)