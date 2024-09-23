Reports: Grizzlies waive Derrick Rose upon his request

The Memphis Grizzlies waived veteran point guard and former league MVP Derrick Rose, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania. Multiple outlets have since reported that Rose requested to be let go from his contract.

Just In: The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, sources tell @TheAthletic. pic.twitter.com/VkLqZDYC3X — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2024

Rose, 35, had one year remaining on the two-year, $6.6 million deal he signed with the Grizzlies last offseason.

In his 16th season, Rose averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game in 2023-24. He only played in 24 games due to injury.

