Scottie Pippen's teenage daughter flexes dad's dunk on Ewing in viral TikTok

A new TikTok trend where users are bragging about how awesome their dads are is going viral, and it's safe to say Scottie Pippen's youngest daughter, Sophia, ate everybody up with her most recent post.

Scottie Pippen’s daughter just posted the craziest flex on TikTok 🤯 (via sophiapippen/TT) pic.twitter.com/FYxoJa2phf — Overtime (@overtime) June 13, 2024

Sophia, 15, participated in the "rating things my dad has done" trend by giving her father, a six-time NBA champion and one of the NBA's 75 greatest players of all time, a "100/10" for his iconic dunk on Patrick Ewing in the 1994 Eastern Conference finals.

27 years ago today, Scottie Pippen did this to Patrick Ewing!



Is this the most disrespectful dunk ever?

pic.twitter.com/AfLmK3FMHZ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 20, 2021

She added a third picture to the carousel that showed her as a little girl sitting with Pippen's 1994 All-Star MVP trophy, along with all six of the Chicago Bulls' Larry O'Brien championship trophies (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998).

Her video, which was posted Wednesday, currently has over 1.6 million views.

