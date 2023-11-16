On Nov. 3, the Bulls played their first of two home regular season games that count towards the NBA's In-Season Tournament group play. For the occasion, the United Center changed its court design for the first time in its history, adorning the floor with an all-red court embellished with other key designs.

This Friday, the United Center floor will change to the all-red design again because of the Bulls' final home In-Season tournament game against the Orlando Magic.

Here's what the floor will look like on Friday.

Here's a LIVE look at the all red court at the United Center 😲 pic.twitter.com/nTEyTD17jq — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 3, 2023

The Bulls took their "#SeeRed" slogan quite literally with the floor design.

The floor was a base red with a white Bulls logo in the middle on top of the NBA Cup --- the trophy the winner of the In-Season Tournament will receive.

The paint on each end also emulates the NBA Cup. The "Chicago" lettering at both baselines effectively represents the City Edition jerseys the Bulls will sport on Friday night.

