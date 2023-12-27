Vučević to miss at least 7 to 10 days with groin strain: Report

The Chicago Bulls were without starting center Nikola Vučević Tuesday night against the Hawks due to a left groin strain.

New reports say Vučević will miss at least the next seven to 10 days.

He played all 82 games last season for the first time in his 13-year career and hadn't missed a game since the last game of the 2021-22 season. The team will see how this week progresses, with the hope that his absence is in the range of four to 10 days.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Either way, it's a significant loss for the Bulls, who already are without Zach LaVine and Torrey Craig and also face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers twice over the next week. Vučević is averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists and ranks 10th in the NBA with 17 double-doubles.

The injury began on Saturday when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus dunked on Vučević, swinging his leg into Vučević because of the momentum of the dunk.

"A lot of it is going to be how he responds to rehab," Donovan said. "He obviously was pretty sore after (Saturday's) game and obviously over Christmas. He came in (Tuesday) for treatment."

Donovan said the Bulls will approach Vučević's absence multiple ways---by playing smaller with Patrick Williams at center, by increasing Andre Drummond's minutes and perhaps even using seldom-used Terry Taylor or two-way signee Adama Sanogo.

"When Andre comes off the floor, we're going to have to be somewhat small," Donovan said.

As for LaVine, Thursday marks three weeks since the team estimated the All-Star guard will need three to four weeks to rest right foot inflammation. Donovan said LaVine began "very, very light cutting" on Tuesday and that "it went well" but LaVine "still has to ramp up a lot more."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.