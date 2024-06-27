Watch Bulls' Matas Buzelis' one-on-one against expected 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg

Want a strong look at Bulls' Matas Buzelis' offensive and defensive skill set? Look no further than his one-on-one against Duke's Cooper Flagg, the expected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Here are some snippets from their matchup.

Matas Buzelis vs. Cooper Flagg 🍿



The 2024 #NBADraft presented by State Farm begins Wednesday, June 26 at 8pm/et on ABC/ESPN ✍️ pic.twitter.com/eEhHv4jbdp — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) June 21, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Buzelis' strengths on the offensive end rely on his craftiness with the ball. He executed a smooth stepback, pump fake and step-through against Flagg, giving him a wide-open layup. His jump shot with little space looked strong, too.

But his defense against Flagg exposed the areas he needs to work on. Most specifically, his strength. Buzelis has a desirable frame at 6-foot-10 with a guard-like skillset. But he needs to work on his strength to better his interior and on-ball defense, and give him easier access to the paint on offense.

Nonetheless, his competitive spirit shined in this one, taking on the subsequent class' best prospect.

He flashed the same competitive drive earlier this season, egging on No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to face him in a one-on-one.

"I respect Zach (Risacher) as a player… He just doesn’t want to see me," Buzelis told Shams Charania. "I'm just going to keep it real with everybody. He doesn't want to see me and I'm gonna stand on that. The offer still stands. And I'm waiting on a response."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.