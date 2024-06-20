Who is Josh Giddey? Everything to know about the Bulls' new player

The Bulls traded Alex Caruso on Thursday in exchange for Thunder guard Josh Giddey, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson.

The Bulls are trading Alex Caruso to the Thunder for Josh Giddey, a source confirms. @wojespn had it 1st



Caruso is extension eligible beginning July 6. Caruso made his second straight All Defensive team this season



As I wrote this AM, Bulls are active leaguewide before draft — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 20, 2024

Giddey, 21, is an Australian-born, 6-foot-8 guard going into his fourth year in the NBA. Initially, he was drafted with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Thunder.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He's a strong floor general and a crafty, pass-first guard with impeccable size for his position. Giddey can fill the stat sheet with ease, as he's averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the first three years of his NBA career.

However, his shooting needs work. His offensive work is prominent in transition and creatively finishing around the rim. But his outside shooting is grim, as he shot 31% from downtown last season. To his credit, it's improved from the 26.3% he finished with his rookie season.

How does he fit with the Bulls?

This is the question Artūras Karnišovas will have to answer with additional moves this offseason. The Bulls' backcourt remains how it was before they traded Caruso: crowded. With Giddey, Coby White and Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have arguably too much to work with in the backcourt.

Coby White is coming off a career year that saw him finish with the league's third-most minutes played. He finished the season averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 37.6% shooting from downtown. There's no question he's part of the Bulls' big-picture plan.

As for Ball, he's hoping to make a historic return to the floor after missing the last 2.5 years with ongoing knee injuries. He's undergone three separate surgeries on his right knee, which have kept him sidelined since January 2022. The Bulls are hoping he can return to the floor this season.

Since Ball's absence, it's felt like the team has needed a half-court organizer who can help players get into a rhythm, collect the floor, handle the ball and manufacture offense in transition. That's largely what Giddey can do on the offensive side of the ball, which begs the question of Ball's presence on the team.

In trading for Giddey, the Bulls inhale the final year of his rookie deal, which is slated to earn him $8.3 million this season. He's rookie extension eligible until the start of next season. If no extension is reached, he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

It's worth noting last season Giddey was accused of maintaining an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. But in January, The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said that it was "unable to corroborate any criminal activity." Giddey never faced any punishment from the league and played through the accusations.

This is likely just the start of a transformative offseason for the Bulls. Vice President Artūras Karnišovas admitted in April the core at hand "hasn't worked" and "everything is on the table" for changes this offseason.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.