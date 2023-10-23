Zach LaVine is salty after watching Raiders lose to Bears at Soldier Field

Zach LaVine took a couple of his teammates on a field trip to Soldier Field on Sunday to watch the Las Vegas Raiders, his favorite team, take on the Chicago Bears.

The two-time All-Star gave a cheeky answer when Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson asked him about the Raiders 30-12 loss to the Bears in Week 7.

"Don't talk to me about that K.C.," Lavine said. "Glad that the Bears won another game, just really mad it was against my Raiders."

LaVine said he took Coby White and Jevon Carter along for the outing.

"Got to sit between two Chicago guys, and they got to talk mess to me all game, and it was great," he said.

