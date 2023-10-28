Zach LaVine joins Michael Jordan in rare point-scoring statistic

Zach LaVine is the second Bulls player in history to record 40+ points in 20 games, according to Bulls PR.

He joins Michael Jordan as the only two Bulls players in history to accomplish this feat.

🚨 Zach LaVine has a new career-high in single-game points 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rRkjVMv1HH — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 29, 2023

LaVine finished with 51 points against the Pistons. He joins Michael Jordan and Jimmy Butler in a separate scoring category, as the only players in franchise history with multiple 50-point games.

He nearly didn't play Saturday, as back spasms designated him into a game-time decision. After a thorough warm-up, LaVine decided to give it a go. Thank goodness he did. He scored 19 points in the first quarter on his way to a career evening.

