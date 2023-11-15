Zach LaVine seen sitting courtside with agent Rich Paul at a college basketball game

On Tuesday, Bulls star Zach LaVine was seen sitting courtside with his agent, Rich Paul, during the Kentucky-Kansas game at the United Center.

They both donned a royal sweatshirt with the slogan "Be Klutch" --- a reference to Paul's agency Klutch Sports.

Rich Paul, Zach LaVine and John Wall pulled up to Kentucky-Kansas 🏀 pic.twitter.com/sa6yJ2GRYq — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2023

On the surface, it looks like a campaign for LaVine to find a new home in the NBA. And recent reports wouldn't suggest much different than that.

Multiple outlets, including NBC Sports Chicago, reported earlier that day that LaVine is open potentially to a change of scenery. A trade market could take a while to materialize and there are no guarantees the Bulls will find a proper package. But, the odds of LaVine being traded seem higher now more than ever.

On Wednesday, LaVine followed up the reports with comments of his own. He didn't blatantly admit he's open to being traded. But he didn't deny it, either. He mentioned Paul in the conversations, too.

“That’s why I have representatives like Rich Paul. If he speaks on my behalf, that’s my agent. That’s who I obviously have my camp with. They talk to Artūras (Karnišovas) and them,” LaVine said. “My job is to go out here and play. Simple as that.

“My camp talks to them all the time. It’s not like we’re not in a good relationship or a good talking space. We understand the business of basketball, I do more than most people. People talk. I’ve been in trade talks for a long time, so I understand the situation,” LaVine said. “But once news is always broken it’s a big thing. It’s not like it will be the first or the last time it’s going to happen with my name. As of right now, I’m excited to still put this jersey on and go out here and play, try and get this win (Wednesday).”

When asked directly if he'd prefer to play elsewhere, he didn't specify if that reigns as true or false.

“If we need to talk about that at a time, you know … right now is not that time to really talk about that. Play the Orlando Magic (Wednesday), try and get a win,” he said. “If something comes obviously out later on that will be the time I talk about it.

“I mean, I think it’s a combination of things where if you’re in a losing situation or a place you’re not winning games, people are frustrated. From players to the front office, the coaches … we’re not happy because we’re not winning. It’s not a bad thing, but it’s just the nature of the business. More things come up when you’re not in a winning environment.”

LaVine has been included in trade rumors several times, including this past offseason. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson reported that LaVine landed in exploratory conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nothing came to fruition, obviously. And the Bulls' price for LaVine is reportedly high. Whether that remains or drops based on LaVine's current suboptimal play, plus the Bulls' lack of success, remains to be seen. If his price drops, it's unknown if the Bulls would be willing to accept that price drop for a trade.

Either way, the rumors feel more serious this time around.

“This is a business, man,” LaVine said. “We’ve dealt with a lot more than people talking in the media. There’s been a lot more than that. Obviously, there was some news in the media. But we’re grown men. We’re a professional business. We know how to handle that.”

