Zion Williamson jokes about wanting to play for Bulls in viral clip

As rampant misinformation continues to plague the social media landscape, the responsibility of reputable news sources to report what isn't true has become just as important as the responsibility to report what is.

A video in which Zion Williamson allegedly implied he wants play for the Chicago Bulls went viral over the weekend. The clip, which was originally posted to TikTok, showed an interaction between the New Orleans Pelicans' star and what appeared to be someone in the Bulls organization in the hallway at the United Center after a game. The audio is muffled, but according to the person who allegedly filmed the interaction, the conversation went as followed:

"Heard you want to come play for [the Bulls]," the person said to Williamson outside of the visitors locker room at the United Center.

"Woah, don't say it out loud," Williamson responded.

The clip has over a million views on the social media platform X after being shared by major sports media accounts, including Barstool Sports and NBACentral, following Saturday's game between the Bulls and Pelicans.

The problem? There are quite a few.

The video was originally posted to TikTok in February 2022. The user re-uploaded it to TikTok on Sunday, hours after the most recent meeting between the Bulls and Pelicans, leading people to believe the interaction had taken place after Saturday's game. Former Bulls' forward Malcolm Hill and current Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who was an assistant coach for the Pelicans last season, appear in the background of the video.

Moreover, the interaction itself was clearly a teasing matter, with multiple Pelicans staff and players in earshot of the conversation.

This is not say the Bulls would never make an offer for Williamson, but rumblings about the Pelicans making the former No. 1 overall pick available for trade are at an all-time low.

Williamson is averaging 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game through 17 games this season.

