Bulls sign Derrick Favors, local product Kahlil Whitney to camp contracts

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

With two home preseason games remaining, the Chicago Bulls added two bodies.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The team announced late Monday that it signed Derrick Favors and Kahlil Whitney to training camp contracts.

Favors is an intriguing addition. The 6-foot-10-inch big man is a former No. 3 overall pick who was out of the league last season except for a 10-day contract with Atlanta, where he didn't play. But he spent 10 of his 12 NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz, where he averaged 11.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22, averaging 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 39 games.

Whitney, a 6-foot-6-inch forward, went undrafted out of Kentucky after growing up in Chicago. He spent last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League.

The Bulls own two non-guaranteed contracts in guard Carlik Jones and forward Terry Taylor. Though Favors is likely a longshot to stick, his size could be beneficial for a guard-heavy roster. Taylor, though younger at 24, is an undersized forward.

The Bulls close their preseason schedule with home games against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.