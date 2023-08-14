Coby White is inking more than just NBA contracts this offseason.

The Chicago Bulls point guard has purchased a home on one of the most coveted blocks in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The 7,000 square-foot residence, located on North Cleveland Avenue, sold for $4.8 million and features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Built in 2017, the property was "designed with an eye toward classical architecture and the holistic integration of fine details with comfortable living," according to the property listing.

"The second floor offers an east facing ensuite bedroom, a handsome paneled library/office with Ralph Lauren fixtures and a luxurious primary suite with fireplace, two walk-in closets; and a spacious ensuite bath with radiant heated floors," the listing reads.

The five-story home also features an elevator, a 110-inch projection screen and a 600 bottle temperature-controlled wine room.

On July 7, White re-signed with the Bulls on a three-year contract potentially worth $40 million.

The listing is represented by Carrie McCormick with @propeties Christie's International Real Estate.

