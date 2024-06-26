Trending
NBA Draft

Here's where Bulls will pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Plus, the full order of selections from every NBA team

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The NBA Draft begins Wednesday night, and it’s still unclear what may happen when the picks start coming off the board. As things stand, the Bulls will be limited to just one selection over the course of the two-day event.

Right now the Bulls are slated to make only one pick, the No. 11 overall selection. That’s because their second-round pick, No. 41 overall, belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s a look at the full draft order before the Atlanta Hawks’ clock starts around 7 p.m.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
  1. Atlanta Hawks
  2. Washington Wizards
  3. Houston Rockets (via Nets)
  4. San Antonio Spurs
  5. Detroit Pistons
  6. Charlotte Hornets
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)
  9. Memphis Grizzlies
  10. Utah Jazz
  11. Chicago Bulls
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets)
  13. Sacramento Kings
  14. Portland Trail Blazers (via Warriors)
  15. Miami Heat
  16. Philadelphia 76ers
  17. Los Angeles Lakers
  18. Orlando Magic
  19. Toronto Raptors (via Pacers)
  20. Cleveland Cavaliers
  21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks)
  22. Phoenix Suns
  23. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pelicans)
  24. New York Knicks (via Mavericks)
  25. New York Knicks
  26. Washington Wizards (via Clippers)
  27. Minnesota Timberwolves
  28. Denver Nuggets
  29. Utah Jazz (via Thunder)
  30. Boston Celtics
  31. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons)
  32. Utah Jazz (via Wizards)
  33. Milwaukee Bucks (via Trail Blazers)
  34. Portland Trail Blazers (via Hornets)
  35. San Antonio Spurs
  36. Indiana Pacers (via Raptors)
  37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Grizzlies)
  38. New York Knicks (via Jazz)
  39. Memphis Grizzlies (via Nets)
  40. Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks)
  41. Philadelphia 76ers (via Bulls)
  42. Charlotte Hornets (via Rockets)
  43. Miami Heat
  44. Houston Rockets (via Warriors)
  45. Sacramento Kings
  46. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers)
  47. Orlando Magic
  48. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers)
  49. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers)
  50. Indiana Pacers (via Pelicans)
  51. Washington Wizards (via Suns)
  52. Golden State Warriors (via Bucks)
  53. Detroit Pistons (via Knicks)
  54. Boston Celtics (via Mavericks)
  55. Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers)
  56. Denver Nuggets (via Timberwolves)
  57. Memphis Grizzlies (via Thunder)
  58. Dallas Mavericks (via Celtics)

There are only 58 picks this year instead of 60, because both the 76ers and Suns lost a second-round pick for violating NBA rules regarding free agent discussions.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NBA Draft
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us