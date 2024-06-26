The NBA Draft begins Wednesday night, and it’s still unclear what may happen when the picks start coming off the board. As things stand, the Bulls will be limited to just one selection over the course of the two-day event.

Right now the Bulls are slated to make only one pick, the No. 11 overall selection. That’s because their second-round pick, No. 41 overall, belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s a look at the full draft order before the Atlanta Hawks’ clock starts around 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Houston Rockets (via Nets) San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) Memphis Grizzlies Utah Jazz Chicago Bulls Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets) Sacramento Kings Portland Trail Blazers (via Warriors) Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Magic Toronto Raptors (via Pacers) Cleveland Cavaliers New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks) Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks (via Pelicans) New York Knicks (via Mavericks) New York Knicks Washington Wizards (via Clippers) Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Utah Jazz (via Thunder) Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors (via Pistons) Utah Jazz (via Wizards) Milwaukee Bucks (via Trail Blazers) Portland Trail Blazers (via Hornets) San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers (via Raptors) Minnesota Timberwolves (via Grizzlies) New York Knicks (via Jazz) Memphis Grizzlies (via Nets) Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks) Philadelphia 76ers (via Bulls) Charlotte Hornets (via Rockets) Miami Heat Houston Rockets (via Warriors) Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers) Orlando Magic San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers) Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers) Indiana Pacers (via Pelicans) Washington Wizards (via Suns) Golden State Warriors (via Bucks) Detroit Pistons (via Knicks) Boston Celtics (via Mavericks) Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers) Denver Nuggets (via Timberwolves) Memphis Grizzlies (via Thunder) Dallas Mavericks (via Celtics)

There are only 58 picks this year instead of 60, because both the 76ers and Suns lost a second-round pick for violating NBA rules regarding free agent discussions.

