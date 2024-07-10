Jimmy Butler, Roquan Smith bringing new music venue, bar to Chicago

A former Bulls player and a former Bears player appear poised to join forces to help bring a new multipurpose music venue, restaurant and bar to Chicago. Both Jimmy Butler and Roquan Smith are listed on a social media post from new business Welcome to the Farm Chicago.

Welcome to the Farm, or WTF is a music and food venture from country singer and songwriter Chase Rice. Chicago will be the home for the third WTF location, along with Cleveland and St. Petersburg, FL.

BIG NEWS! Our @FWDhospitality team is bringing @TheFarmChi to Chicago. (Hardest and longest I've ever kept a secret.) It's going to be incredible.



Open call for hires next week. Details on 2nd flyer. Opening announcements coming soon! @ChaseRiceMusic @TheFarmCLE @thefarmstpete… pic.twitter.com/BaWLTXrYDV — Dante (@DanteTheDon) June 12, 2024

According to Eater Chicago, Drinking Pig BBQ will provide food at the venue. Drinking Pig BBQ is a Miami export, where Butler now lives as the star for the Heat.

Interestingly neither Butler nor Smith play in Chicago anymore. The Bulls traded Butler to Minnesota back in 2017. The Bears sent Smith to Baltimore in 2022.

