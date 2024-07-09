Read DeMar DeRozan's full goodbye message to Chicago, Bulls fans

DeMar DeRozan has officially said goodbye to Chicago. One day after the Bulls finalized the sign and trade deal to send DeRozan to the Kings, the talented scorer posted a farewell message to the city, Bulls fans and the organization.

“And I say Chi City!” DeRozan wrote, in a nod to Ye’s love letter to Chicago, “Homecoming.” “A Thank you would be an understatement. The love, passion & joy you filled me with for 3 seasons was a dream. It gave me a drive every night to return the feeling.

“To the entire organization, front office, coaching staff and to everyone who worked in the United Center, I couldn’t ask for better people. To my teammates, we created a bond that’ll last forever- memories I’ll never forget. I know the nightmares started already knowing you will face me in another jersey, but it’ll only be twice!

“Love & Appreciation for everything, Chicago!”

Several of DeRozan’s teammates appeared in the comments to wish him well.

Zach LaVine: “My dawg 🤞🏽”

Dalen Terry: “❤️”

"We thank DeMar for everything he has done for our team as a leader and mentor," executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said in a statement on Monday. "Everyone inside our building appreciated and respected DeMar's professionalism and commitment to the organization and the city of Chicago, and we wish him the best in Sacramento."

DeRozan’s departure is part of a three-team deal, where the Bulls will receive Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash from Sacramento. As part of the deal, the Bulls will also receive, then waive, RaiQuan Gray from San Antonio.

