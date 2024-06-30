Chris Paul didn't last long in NBA free agency.

The former Warriors point guard, whom Golden State waived Sunday, agreed to a one-year, $11 million-plus contract with the San Antonio Spurs just three hours later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report was first to report that Paul intended to sign with the Spurs, noting Sunday that the 12-time All-Star point guard and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a "great" conversation.

Paul's reported agreement with San Antonio is $19 million less than he would have been paid by Golden State for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Chris Paul had a great talk with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and was sold on the culture and opportunity to help elevate the game of Victor Wembanyama. CP is eager and motivated to showcase he’s still an elite guard in this league. https://t.co/SUgdpWviVQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2024

Paul should provide a young San Antonio team with a proven facilitator after he served a key role on the Warriors' bench last season. "The Point God" averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 assists per game in 58 appearances with Golden State, and now he'll likely start alongside second-year San Antonio phenom Victor Wembanyama.

