Epic Wemby vs. Giannis showdown leaves NBA world awestruck

Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo put on an absolute show in San Antonio on Thursday night.

In their first ever head-to-head meeting, the two NBA unicorns lit up the box score and combined for several ridiculous highlights as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 in a thriller at the Frost Bank Center.

Antetokounmpo went off for 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block to power Milwaukee's victory.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With the game tied inside the final minute, the Greek Freak stormed down the lane and threw down a thunderous and-one poster dunk over Spurs guard Tre Jones to put the Bucks ahead for good.

Giannis drops the HAMMER. pic.twitter.com/iSnpMrzfLm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2024

Wembanyama, who was celebrating his 20th birthday, finished with 27 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and five blocks.

His birthday performance included a behind-the-back move to set up an and-one dunk in transition and a denial of Antetokounmpo at the rim inside the final minute of regulation, among other absurd plays.

OH MY GOODNESS WEMBY 😱



Bucks-Spurs on TNT pic.twitter.com/6lHbOH3cr3 — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2024

Wemby rejection preserves the 3-point deficit!



Spurs have the ball down 3 with 16.5 seconds remaining on TNT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1P2y2a3ebM — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2024

"[Wembanyama is] an unbelievable talent," Antetokounmpo told the TNT broadcast postgame. "Can score at will any time he wants, plays to win. It was great playing against him."

NBA fans couldn't get enough of the two-time MVP and the No. 1 overall pick going toe to toe:

WEMBY VS GIANNIS THIS IS THE GAME I LOVE — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 5, 2024

WEMBY VS GIANNIS IS BASKETBALL PACIFIC RIM — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 5, 2024

Dude...Wemby vs. Giannis is INCREDIBLE — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 5, 2024

Us watching this Giannis-Wemby masterclass: pic.twitter.com/iyXlQ7rcq6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2024

GIANNIS

WEMBY

KEVIN HARLAN pic.twitter.com/Fi4nDqNZJY — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 5, 2024

Heck of a first-ever @Giannis_An34 @wemby meeting. That was a blast. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 5, 2024

GIANNIS VS. WEMBY WAS A MOVIE 🍿



(via @ayroned) pic.twitter.com/fPF8yzXhr8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 5, 2024

giannis vs wemby pic.twitter.com/d5Rp6Kdn1N — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) January 5, 2024

Giannis exiting his prime vs. wemby trying to win his first ring against him in the 2028 finals going to be generational — Dom2K 🎅 (@Dom_2k) January 5, 2024

Wemby vs Giannis in the 2026 NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/YzTSmspU3b — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 ✈️ (@mldiffley) January 5, 2024

Unfortunately, it will be a long wait until the next Wemby versus Giannis showdown.

The two teams have already played each other twice this season (Wembanyama missed the first game), meaning the only way they could cross paths again is in the NBA Finals. The 24-10 Bucks certainly look capable of making a run to the Finals, but the same can't be said for the 5-29 Spurs.

Learn about French big man Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs first pick in the NBA Draft.