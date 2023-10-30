Flavor Flav performs memorable rendition of national anthem at Bucks-Hawks game

Flavor Flav sings the national anthem before the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Oct. 29, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted to add some flavor to their pregame festivities on Sunday, and they sure got some from their national anthem singer.

Flavor Flav grabbed the mic to perform the anthem prior to the Bucks' matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Decked out in a No. 59 Bucks jersey (representing the year he was born) and signature clock pendant, the rapper and hype man gave a memorable rendition of the anthem.

Check it out for yourself in full:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He took nearly three minutes to get through the song and repeated the final "of the brave" line three times, showing just how much he wanted to soak up the moment.

Bucks rookie Andre Jackson Jr. was among the players to react during Flavor Flav's performance, which drew comparisons to Fergie's national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Still, Flavor Flav was grateful for the opportunity and isn't worried about any outside reactions.

"The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying."

The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun!



I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying. — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 30, 2023

The anthem was the highlight of the night for the Bucks, who lost 127-110.