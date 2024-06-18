Clippers hiring Jeff Van Gundy as lead assistant, report says

Jeff Van Gundy reportedly is returning to the NBA sidelines.

The Los Angeles Clippers are hiring the veteran coach as the lead assistant on Tyronn Lue's staff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Van Gundy, 62, spent this past season as a senior consultant for the Boston Celtics, who captured the NBA title on Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This will be Van Gundy's first NBA coaching gig in close to two decades. Prior to joining the Celtics, he had been an ESPN analyst for 16 years.

Van Gundy boasts experience as both an assistant and head coach, serving as head coach of the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks for a combined 748 regular-games (430-318 record). His teams reached the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons, going as far as the NBA Finals with the Knicks in 1999.

Van Gundy most recently spent four seasons as Houston's head coach from 2003-07. He even coached Lue during the 2004-05 campaign.

Wojnarowski reported that Lue and Van Gundy built a strong relationship as members of the USA Basketball staff.