LeBron James to opt out of Lakers deal, but expected to return on new contract, report says

The Athletic, citing league sources, reported Saturday that James intends to opt out of the $51.4-million player option, then return on new terms to the Lakers, who are looking to rekindle the franchise's championship aspirations after an early playoff exit last season.

James, who turns 40 in December, has until 2 p.m. PT Saturday to make an official decision on the opt-out.

The report comes just days after the Lakers announced JJ Redick would become the team’s new head coach and used the 55th pick of the NBA Draft to select James’ eldest son Bronny out of USC in a move of historic significance. James has expressed a desire to play alongside his son, and the duo would become the league's first father-son duo to be on the court together.

Bronny James’ addition to the team made James’ return seem more likely with the dream of playing on the same team with his son a step closer to reality. James could pick up his option for 2024-25, or he could sign a new extension for even more money. He could get a maximum three-year, $162 million deal that would give him the longest career in NBA history if he played out the contract.

Either option would likely be just fine with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who showed a similarly passionate loyalty to Kobe Bryant when she pushed to give him a $48.5 million extension for the final two seasons of his career despite his growing injury problems.

James averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games last season before the Lakers' first-round playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers won a play-in game to make the post-season tournament.

The team drafted promising young scorer Dalton Knecht with the 17th pick in this week's draft out of Tennessee.