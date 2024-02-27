What are the longest buzzer-beating game-winners in NBA history?

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 27: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after making the game winning shot against the Dallas Mavericks on February 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Max Strus' shot is in the record books.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard drilled a game-winner to beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-119, with the shot coming from beyond halfcourt.

WHAT A SHOT!



Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer 🚨 #TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/EPtvANMNhr — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

It capped a night for the 27-year-old that saw him score 21 points while hitting 7 of 10 shots from deep in 26 minutes.

The last bucket, of course, was the most satisfying. It went down in the records as a 59-foot shot, but is the make the longest in that situation?

Let's look at the five longest buzzer-beating game-winners in NBA history in the 3-point era, via ESPN Stats & Info:

5. 50 feet - Tyreke Evans vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2010

Down 98-97, Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans hit an off-balance 50-foot shot at home to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-98.

(2010) This is still one of the craziest sequences in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NPYzZYa4Aw — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 25, 2020

4. 53 feet - Julius Erving at Dallas Mavericks, 1986

Throwing it back to 1986, Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving hit a 53-foot shot with under two seconds to beat the Mavericks.

3. 55 feet - Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf at Los Angeles Clippers, 1992

About six years after Irving's then-record-setting bucket, Denver Nuggets' Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf helped beat the Los Angeles Clippers on the road with a 55-foot game-winner.

2. 59 feet - Max Strus vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2024

Strus' 59-foot game-winner falls a couple of feet short of the top spot on this list.

1. 61 feet - Devonte' Graham at Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021

The top spot belongs to former New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, who drilled a shot from 61 feet out (1.4 seconds left) to beat the Thunder on the road. It came right after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a ridiculous off-balance 3-pointer to tie the game at 110.