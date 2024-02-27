NBA world mindblown by Max Strus' beyond half-court game-winner in Cavs-Mavs

Luka Doncic had 45 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Then Max Strus hit a game-winner over him.

It wasn't just any game-winner, either.

Strus, as the Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Dallas Mavericks 119-118 with 2.6 seconds to go, launched a shot beyond halfcourt that somehow hit all net.

WHAT A SHOT!



Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer 🚨 #TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/EPtvANMNhr — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

It capped a robust shooting night for the 27-year-old guard, as he logged 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting overall, with 7 of 10 of those makes/attempts coming from 3-point range. He added four rebounds, four assists and two blocks to his name in 26 minutes.

The result moved an in-form Cleveland to 38-19 while the Mavs fell to 33-25.

Here are some of the best reactions to Strus' game-winning shot from the NBA world:

Strus in the 4th quarter:



15 PTS

5-5 3P



And a half court game-winning buzzer-beater. pic.twitter.com/tRRlsUiJvS — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 28, 2024

max strus on his game-winner over the mavs:



"i don't know...i got lucky don was out cuz you know he would've shot that one"



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ne6WeXwT45 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) February 28, 2024

Max Strus = Max Stress for Markieff Morris pic.twitter.com/AiGDM856Ht — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) February 28, 2024

Max Strus just hit one of the craziest game winners I’ve ever seen!

pic.twitter.com/IL6lfjUgbg — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 28, 2024

Max Strus entered the fourth quarter with 5:06 remaining and proceeded to make five 3-pointers in the final 3:42 — including four in a 67-second stretch — and this incredible game-winner.



The Strus is, in fact, loose. pic.twitter.com/NuNSIU3egV — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) February 28, 2024

Max Strus’ game-winner was officially from 59 feet. Per ⁦@ESPNStatsInfo⁩, it’s the second longest game-winning buzzer-beater of the 3-point era. pic.twitter.com/zYwfP8rFwI — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 28, 2024

Max Strus just hit the 2nd-farthest game winning buzzer-beater in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/11yClBseXf — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 28, 2024