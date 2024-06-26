Full 2024 NBA Draft order: List of all 58 picks

The Atlanta Hawks are on the clock.
The team won this year's draft lottery and will have the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Atlanta is followed by the Washington Wizards at No. 2, the Houston Rockets at No. 3, the San Antonio Spurs at No. 4 and the Detroit Pistons at No. 5.
Unlike some years where there is a consensus No. 1 pick, the 2024 draft is full of question marks. Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher and Donovan Clingan are among the top prospects, while Bronny James and Zach Edey have also been at the center of draft discussions.
Before the 2024 NBA Draft tips off on Wednesday, here is a full look at this year's draft order. The first round features picks Nos. 1-30 and the second round features picks Nos. 31-58.
Full 2024 NBA Draft order
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Houston Rockets (via Nets)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Detroit Pistons
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors)
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Utah Jazz
- Chicago Bulls
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets)
- Sacramento Kings
- Portland Trail Blazers (via Warriors)
- Miami Heat
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Orlando Magic
- Toronto Raptors (via Pacers)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks)
- Phoenix Suns
- Milwaukee Bucks (via Pelicans)
- New York Knicks (via Mavericks)
- New York Knicks
- Washington Wizards (via Clippers)
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Denver Nuggets
- Utah Jazz (via Thunder)
- Boston Celtics
- Toronto Raptors (via Pistons)
- Utah Jazz (via Wizards)
- Milwaukee Bucks (via Trail Blazers)
- Portland Trail Blazers (via Hornets)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Indiana Pacers (via Raptors)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (via Grizzlies)
- New York Knicks (via Jazz)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via Nets)
- Portland Trail Blazers (via Hawks)
- Philadelphia 76ers (via Bulls)
- Charlotte Hornets (via Rockets)
- Miami Heat
- Houston Rockets (via Warriors)
- Sacramento Kings
- Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers)
- Orlando Magic
- San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers)
- Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers)
- Indiana Pacers (via Pelicans)
- Washington Wizards (via Suns)
- Golden State Warriors (via Bucks)
- Detroit Pistons (via Knicks)
- Boston Celtics (via Mavericks)
- Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers)
- Denver Nuggets (via Timberwolves)
- Memphis Grizzlies (via Thunder)
- Dallas Mavericks (via Celtics)
Why are there only 58 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft?
The Sixers and Suns had to forfeit their 2024 second-round picks for violating NBA rules regarding free agent discussions.