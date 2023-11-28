NBA fans roast Clippers for losing to Nuggets without Jokic, Murray, Gordon

The new-look Clippers are still being bantered like the old ones.
Los Angeles on Monday hit a fresh low with its big four of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, losing 113-104 at home to a Denver Nuggets team missing not one but three key players.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon all did not play for differing respective reasons, but the Nuggets' next-man-up mentality was next level.
Reggie Jackson stepped up to produce 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals. DeAndre Jordan added 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Both were former Clippers.
George, meanwhile, went 2 of 13 on the night and missed all four 3-pointers. Leonard scored 31 points but shot an inefficient 10 of 26 from the floor. Harden added 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting while Westbrook chipped in with 14 points off the bench on 5 of 9 shooting.
NBA fans on social media had a field day after the result. Here are some of the best reactions:
The Clippers will try to bury this one quickly when they travel to Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday.