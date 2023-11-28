NBA fans roast Clippers for losing to Nuggets without Jokic, Murray, Gordon

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Reggie Jackson #7 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers on November 27, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The new-look Clippers are still being bantered like the old ones.

Los Angeles on Monday hit a fresh low with its big four of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, losing 113-104 at home to a Denver Nuggets team missing not one but three key players.

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon all did not play for differing respective reasons, but the Nuggets' next-man-up mentality was next level.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Reggie Jackson stepped up to produce 35 points on 15 of 19 shooting, 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals. DeAndre Jordan added 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Both were former Clippers.

George, meanwhile, went 2 of 13 on the night and missed all four 3-pointers. Leonard scored 31 points but shot an inefficient 10 of 26 from the floor. Harden added 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting while Westbrook chipped in with 14 points off the bench on 5 of 9 shooting.

NBA fans on social media had a field day after the result. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Clippers traded their future for a team of guys that peaked five years ago only to lose to two former Clippers who peaked eight years ago. 💀💀💀 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) November 28, 2023

That's one of the worst Clipper losses I've ever seen in 12 years, and I've seen some bad ones. A chance to go .500, going against a struggling team missing 3 major starters, and extra pride because of the matchup. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 28, 2023

Clippers going to hack a DJ because they couldn’t stop a Reggie-DJ pick and roll in the 2023-2024 season is pitiful — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) November 28, 2023

The Clippers traded all their picks in the 2020s to create a play-in team that can’t defend point guards and big guys. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 28, 2023

DeAndre Jordan against the Clippers:



21 PTS

13 REB

5 AST

2 STL

8-11 FG



The first player to reach those numbers on 70+ FG% in a game since Jokic last season. https://t.co/a8guxTEUxB — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 28, 2023

Getting trap gamed when you're under .500 is sooooooooooo 213 Clippers — Lucas (system, player) (@LucasJHann) November 28, 2023

The Lakers lost by 44 points and they didn’t have the worst loss for a Los Angeles basketball team tonight. Disastrous loss for the Clippers to a Nuggets team, on a back-to-back, without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 28, 2023

Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan tonight vs the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/BbxBr59RB3 — Ryan Rueda (@iDude14) November 28, 2023

Going to tell my kids this was Reggie Jackson. pic.twitter.com/EInEwFINfp — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 28, 2023

The Clippers will try to bury this one quickly when they travel to Sacramento to play the Kings on Wednesday.