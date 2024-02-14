NBA teams and their G League affiliates: History, salary, more

COLLEGE PARK, GA – JANUARY 11: The NBA G League logo before the game between the College Park Skyhawks and the Grand Rapid Gold on January 11, 2022 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Matthew Grimes/NBAE via Getty Images)

All 30 NBA teams now have a G League affiliate.

That may sound surprising, but some franchises have operated without one in recent years. But that's since changed, with the Portland Trail Blazers launching the Rip City Remix for the 2023-24 season and the Phoenix Suns following suit.

Phoenix on Wednesday acquired the right to own and operate a G League affiliate beginning in the 2024-25 season, the league announced.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Phoenix @Suns have acquired the right to own & operate an NBA G League team, which will debut in Phoenix during the 2024-25 season. The NBA G League expands to 32 teams, while all 30 NBA teams now own or operate a G League affiliate.



📰: https://t.co/zwZd1C1z9u — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 14, 2024

Though there's no official name for the squad just yet, all 30 NBA franchises now have an operation underneath its respective first team.

From its history, player salary and more, here's everything to know about the NBA G League:

What is the NBA G League?

The G League is a minor league below the NBA, essentially used by teams to further develop young players by supplying them minutes they wouldn't get otherwise or allowing veterans the chance to showcase themselves for another NBA opportunity.

The league used to be known as the "D-League," which was short for Developmental League. But in the 2017-18 season, it entered a multi-year partnership with Gatorade that altered the name to "G League."

When did the NBA G League start?

The league initially began play in the 2001-02 season.

How many NBA G League teams are there?

With the announcement of the Suns' new affiliate, there will be 32 teams competing in 2024-25. But with only 30 NBA franchises, how is that possible? Let's look into each NBA team and their affiliate:

The last two teams, the Ignite and Capitanes, started off as exhibition teams without any ties to the NBA. They didn't play a full 50-game schedule until the 2022-23 season.

How many players are on a G League team?

There are a minimum of 10 players allowed on a G League roster, though that can increase to 13 if the NBA teams assigns players to their affiliate.

Can NBA players play in the G League?

Yes, NBA players are eligible to participate in G League action through two avenues: two-way contracts and assignments.

Two-way deals are mostly geared toward youngsters who have potential but need more minutes to help their development. These players spend most of the season in the G League since they cannot feature in more than 50 games with their NBA team. Only players with four or fewer years in the NBA can sign a two-way deal.

Assignments occur when a NBA team sends a player to play for the affiliate, which can pertain to anyone on the roster.

In some cases, it's used for when a player recovering from injury needs more time to shed rust before returning to the first team. In other instances, it could involve a young non-two-way player who is struggling to find minutes and is sent to the G League to play more.

How much money do G League players make?

Players in the G League sign one-year contracts with the league, not the NBA team or its affiliate. That excludes two-way players or players on assignment.

The minimum salary for a five-to-six month season is $40,500.

How many G League players have made it to the NBA?

There's a common theme between most NBA and G League players in that they might be too good for the G League but not good enough for the NBA. That can make it difficult for the league to consistently churn out quality players, but more gems are being found over time.

At the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, 50% of players on opening-night rosters possessed G League experience, which is a record, according to the G League. Forty-seven percent of players on NBA start-of-season rosters for 2022-23 had G League experience, for comparison's sake.

Who are notable NBA players called up from the G League?

In some cases, albeit rare, a diamond is found in the rough. Some of the NBA's current top talent who were called up from the G League include Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso, Indiana Pacers' Pascal Siakam, Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet, Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson and Los Angeles Lakers' Christian Wood.

Caruso was with the Lakers when he emerged as a key 3-and-D guard, helping L.A. win the NBA title in the Orlando bubble. Siakam and VanVleet both developed in Toronto and played a vital role in its 2019 NBA Championship triumph. Robinson is still in Miami and helped it reach multiple NBA Finals while Wood stood out in Detroit before moving on.