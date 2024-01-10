NBA on Netflix: Streaming service creating new basketball docuseries, per report

The NBA is entering the world of Netflix.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the streaming service is creating a docuseries that will follow five NBA superstars: the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards.

The series will be modeled after Netflix’s “Quarterback” series, which followed three NFL quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, on and off the field.

James’ SpringHill Company, former President Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will collaborate in producing the series, Charania reported.

The name and release date for the series are not yet known.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for “NASCAR: Full Speed,” which will premiere Jan. 30. Netflix is also the home of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Tour de France: Unchained,” “Break Point” (tennis) and “Full Swing” (golf).