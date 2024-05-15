When do the conference finals of the NBA playoffs start?

The Boston Celtics are heading back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Top-seeded Boston eliminated the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The C's five-game series win over the Cavs booked the franchise's third straight trip to the conference finals and sixth in the last eight years.

Eyeing a second NBA Finals appearance in three years, the Celtics will have to go through either the No. 2 New York Knicks or No. 6 Indiana Pacers. So, when will the East Finals get underway?

As the next round approaches, here's what to know about the 2024 Western and Eastern Conference Finals:

When do the 2024 NBA Eastern, Western Conference Finals start?

The conference finals are slated to begin Tuesday, May 21 to Wednesday, May 22, though the start dates could be moved up to Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20 if second-round matchups end early enough.

What is the NBA playoff bracket?

Here's a look at the potential conference final matchups (teams in bold have advanced to the conference finals):

East: No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 2 New York Knicks/No. 6 Indiana Pacers

West: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder/No. 5 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 2 Denver Nuggets/No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves

When do the 2024 NBA Finals start?

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 6.

What is the 2024 NBA Finals schedule?

Here's the full schedule for this year's Finals (* = if necessary):

Game 1: Thursday, June 6

Game 2: Sunday, June 9

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12

Game 4: Friday, June 14

Game 5*: Monday, June 17

Game 6*: Thursday, June 20

Game 7*: Sunday, June 23

