Netflix announces title and premiere date for star-studded NBA docuseries

The NBA's biggest stars are headed to one of the world's biggest streaming services.

Netflix gave a first glimpse at its "Starting 5" sports series, which will offer an all-access look at five premier players during the 2023-24 season.

The company announced the title of the series on Wednesday, along with an Oct. 9 premiere date, in a teaser video starring the docuseries' five subjects: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Jimmy Butler

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Domantas Sabonis

Jayson Tatum



Starting 5, a new Netflix Sports series, will follow their 2023-24 season on and off the court. Coming October 9. pic.twitter.com/8tvPzMFizr — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2024

Netflix announced that "Starting 5" will an "intense, behind-the-scenes look at five of the league’s best players" across 10 45-minute episodes. The series was produced by UNITERRUPTED in association with Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions, as well as Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

Tatum ended the 2023-24 season on top, as the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Along with an NBA championship, Tatum earned first-team All-NBA honors for the third straight season and was later named the cover athlete for the "NBA 2K25" video game.

James completed his 21st NBA season in 2023-24 and joined Sabonis on the All-NBA third team. Edwards, meanwhile, was on the All-NBA second team and helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference finals.

Butler's season came to a disappointing end when he suffered an MCL injury in the Heat's play-in loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami went on to fall to Boston in the first round of the playoffs.

Three of the stars not only teamed up for the Netflix show, but also the Olympics. James, Tatum and Edwards won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Paris this summer.