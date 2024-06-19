DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 12: Head coach Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Detroit Pistons fired head coach Monty Williams one season after he signed a record-setting contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams, who was hired last year on a historic six-year, $78.5 million contract, has been fired after a disastrous 14-68 season that included a 28-game losing streak.

The decision to fire Williams was reportedly made at the ownership level. The new Pistons team president Trajan Langdon will now move to make a new coaching hire.

The Pistons and team owner Tom Gores hired Langdon as the new president, looking to make significant changes in the front office. The Pistons also parted ways with general manager Troy Weaver after four seasons and a 74-244 record.

Williams, 52, joined a Pistons squad that hadn't made the playoffs since 2019 and hadn't won a playoff game since 2008. Dwane Casey's five-year run as head coach came to an end after Detroit went 17-65 in 2022-23, which was their fourth straight season with 23 or fewer wins.

This was Williams' third NBA head-coaching gig following previous stops in New Orleans and Phoenix. He spent the past four seasons as Phoenix's head coach, leading the Suns to a 194-115 record (.628 winning percentage), three playoff appearances and one NBA Finals trip over that span.

Williams was relieved of his duties after the Suns' season ended with a blowout second-round loss on their home court for the second consecutive postseason.

The Pistons did not immediately respond to NBC’s request for a comment.