NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Knicks, Cavs, Clippers all up pre-trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and it could become a season-defining day for certain teams.

Some teams may push all the chips to the center of the table while others could stand pat and keep the roster as is.

Names like Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz, Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers and Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards are just a few who could elevate a potential contender. Others like Royce O'Neale of the Brooklyn Nets, Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and Tyus Jones of the Wizards, among others, could be sneaky-good role-playing additions.

So, what teams should make a move and what teams shouldn't? Let's break it all down with the 10th edition of the 2023-24 NBA Power Rankings:

30. Detroit Pistons, 6-43

Detroit should probably answer any phone calls it gets regarding veterans like Bojan Bogdanovic or Alec Burks. They’ll be useful for playoff-hopeful or contending teams instead of floating away aimlessly in Monty Williams’ rotation. (Last ranking: 30)

29. Washington Wizards, 9-40

Washington isn't all that different than Detroit despite the latter's record losing streak earlier this season. Along with Kuzma and Jones, Corey Kispert, Daniel Gafford and Delon Wright are worth some teams checking on. (Last ranking: 29)

28. San Antonio Spurs, 10-40

The Spurs are in a bit of an unusual spot because, in spite of their awful record, they need to acquire talent, not necessarily sell. The biggest need since the offseason has been a quality point guard to help Victor Wembanyama. If they sell off some promising players before acquiring doing that, then eyebrows should be raised. (Last ranking: 28)

27. Charlotte Hornets, 10-39

The Hornets have officially checked out for the season with an eight-game losing streak going on. LaMelo Ball is once again not playing, and Mark Williams has been out since December with a back contusion. At least rookie Brandon Miller is proving he can put up numbers, with Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington being their marquee trade assets. Kyle Lowry could be a potential buyout candidate. (Last ranking: 26)

26. Portland Trail Blazers, 15-35

Portland might as well call it in, too. Along with Grant, Malcolm Brogdon is a piece who could get them back solid assets, as well as forward Matisse Thybulle, who is quietly enjoying an intriguing 3-and-D season. But with Shaedon Sharpe now undergoing surgery, it might take more to pry Brogdon away. (Last ranking: 27)

25. Memphis Grizzlies, 18-32

It's been nothing short of a disastrous season in Memphis, one mired by constant injuries to key players. Memphis already moved Steven Adams to Houston for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks. The Grizzlies shouldn't sell off too many key players, though Luke Kennard may be enticing for teams searching for a microwave shooter. (Last ranking: 24)

24. Toronto Raptors, 17-33

Toronto has already moved on from Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, so it's not too surprising RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley haven't immediately added wins. There could be more trades on the horizon, with newly acquired Bruce Brown being the key name. (Last ranking: 25)

23. Brooklyn Nets, 20-29

The Nets' downfall late last season has predictably carried over to this one. They face questions involving Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and O'Neale, their four best assets. Brooklyn likely won't be good again for a while, so collecting assets from Bridges and Johnson, their two most-prized wings, could go a long way in starting the rebuild early. (Last ranking: 23)

22. Houston Rockets, 23-26

Maybe Houston does have a problem. The Rockets have been slipping with each passing edition despite a promising start when the defense looked sharp and the offensive production was allocated well. The defense still ranks inside the top 10, but their lack of polished talent is showing, along with their inability to win on the road. (Last ranking: 20)

21. Atlanta Hawks, 22-28

Dejounte Murray is Atlanta's best chance at decent assets coming its way, but it likely won't be anything of substance. He wasn't the right star to pair with Trae Young in the first place, making it another wasted season in the A-Town unless a sudden, albeit unlikely, late surge transpires. (Last ranking: 21)

20. Golden State Warriors, 22-25

The Warriors climbed two spots but not exactly in a good way. If they don't make any changes, they'll likely stay average or below average with the reality of the dynasty core aging settling in. Trading for 38-year-old Chris Paul was a mistake in the first place, so he could be a player they move on from while Andrew Wiggins is another name in what's become a dramatic down season. (Last ranking: 22)

19. Chicago Bulls, 23-27

While Zach LaVine's immediate future may be unclear since he'll be out for the rest of the year, the Bulls can still -- once again -- try to cash in on DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso, among others. They keep running it back with the same core expecting results to change. That's the definition of insanity. Toronto learned it the hard way, but at least it won a title recently. (Last ranking: 19)

18. Utah Jazz, 25-26

Utah enjoyed a stunning spell recently when it beat the 76ers, Bucks, Nuggets, Raptors, Lakers and Pacers in a six-game winning streak. But the Jazz are still a ways from being contenders. Markkanen is the ultimate grab if some team pulls it off, while Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins could be vital for a contender, too. (Last ranking: 17)

17. Los Angeles Lakers, 27-25

The Lakers have picked up some form lately but nothing too drastic. They're once again in need of a major acquisition to salvage a LeBron James-Anthony Davis season. The mistakes of the Russell Westbrook trade are still being felt. Hawks' Murray might be their best bet at this point, but they don't have many attractive assets unless a team is willing to help out. (Last ranking: 18)

16. Miami Heat, 26-24

The Heat already made a trade when they acquired Terry Rozier from Charlotte with Lowry going the other way. Unless head coach Erik Spoelstra can cook up another late playoff run, Miami could be an early contender to blow it up next season with Jimmy Butler turning 35 and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro no longer moving the needles. (Last ranking: 14)

15. Orlando Magic, 27-23

After a scorching start to the year, Orlando has rightly middled out. LaVine would've been an excellent trade target as the team needs a guard to reach the next level, so it'll be interesting to see if Orlando can pull off some magic. Paolo Banchero is also a deserved first-time All-Star. (Last ranking: 16)

14. Dallas Mavericks, 27-23

The Mavericks are starting to go backwards again. It all points back to not acquiring the right target to pair with Luka Doncic. Kyrie Irving is a great individual player but not the fit Dallas needed. It's a jam they might be stuck in...unless they move away from Irving. (Last ranking: 13)

13. Indiana Pacers, 28-23

Not having Tyrese Haliburton at his best due to injury is definitely hampering Indiana, but it also already made its big trade acquisition in Siakam. Buddy Hield is Indiana's next best asset it could use to bring in extra frontcourt depth, if possible. (Last ranking: 12)

12. Sacramento Kings, 29-20

The Kings are certainly a team who needs to make a needle-moving trade, otherwise they won't deal damage in a postseason scenario. Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell haven't consistently delivered as role players while second-year Keegan Murray has a heavy burden to be the third star. If they can find an upgrade at the 3 or 4 spot, that could bolster their chances. (Last ranking: 15)

11. New Orleans Pelicans, 29-21

New Orleans fell into a mini-skid but bounced back with three straight wins. Consistency has been the team's primary issue this season, so a trade wouldn't fix much. The Pelicans might have to deal Herbert Jones, though, for future financial concerns. He's a player any contender should be all over. (Last ranking: 9)

10. Phoenix Suns, 29-21

The Suns are back in the top 10, but they're probably a team that shouldn't get involved in trades. The team still needs more fluidity, which has improved in recent weeks given the uptick in performance. They'll be tough to beat four times in a series if healthy, which has been a big if thus far in the campaign. (Last ranking: 11)

9. Philadelphia 76ers, 30-19

The 76ers take a hard dip out of the top five, but it's something they must contend with as Joel Embiid nurses a knee injury. Embiid's situation makes the trade deadline more precarious for Philadelphia, as it could've used some depth upgrades. But if their title hopes fade, maybe being patient once again is the way. (Last ranking: 4)

8. Milwaukee Bucks, 33-17

Milwaukee takes another step back from the top five, with the Doc Rivers hire already off to a shaky start. The depth has been an issue since Damian Lillard's arrival, but it'll be difficult to address given the lack of assets and salary-fillers available. (Last ranking: 6)

7. Cleveland Cavaliers, 32-16

The Cavaliers have become one of the hottest teams in the league, with Darius Garland not playing up to his standards. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen have been leading the charge, though Cleveland could use an upgrade at the wing spots. Also, only time will tell how legit the squad is after last season's flame out. (Last ranking: 8)

6. New York Knicks, 32-18

The Knicks are also among the league's hottest and pulled off nine straight wins to climb the standings. Jalen Brunson should receive more MVP shouts, especially if he maintains this for the rest of the season. Their key acquisition was Anunoby from Toronto, but another wing or big man might not hurt if an opportunity arises. (Last ranking: 10)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves, 35-15

It's tight atop the Western Conference with little separating the current top-four teams. Minnesota will remain No. 5 for the second straight edition as Kyle Anderson's dip in play is becoming concerning. The Timberwolves could add another playmaker to the mix. (Last ranking: 5)

4. Denver Nuggets, 35-16

Denver drops back a spot but it's not a worrying sign. The Nuggets are built for the playoffs and are on course to peak again later on as they did last season. As for trades, they're probably best standing pat with some youngsters, like Peyton Watson, contributing off the bench. (Last ranking: 3)

3. Los Angeles Clippers, 34-15

The Clippers are getting better and better the more time they spend on the court. James Harden is balling and Russell Westbrook should be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate if this persists. And the scary aspect is Ivica Zubac isn't fully back yet. L.A. already made its move by landing Harden early, and it's starting to pay off. (Last ranking: 7)

2. Oklahoma City Thunder, 35-15

Oklahoma City endured a shocking slip-up versus Detroit a few games ago, but made up for it by beating Denver in a narrow five-point triumph. It's a young core that shouldn't be messed with given their chemistry and play, unless it involves youngsters on the end of the bench or picks. (Last ranking: 2)

1. Boston Celtics, 38-12

The Celtics stay first for the sixth edition running. Their starting five has the perfect balance in each position, but they could use some marginal upgrades on the bench if such opportunities arise. (Last ranking: 1)